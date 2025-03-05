Atlanta Housing project breaks ground on mixed-income community

ATLANTA, GA — On Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other dignitaries broke ground on a $63.6 million redevelopment project on the former site of the Bowen Homes housing project.

The development calls for 151 units of housing, with many reserved for households meeting pre-determined income limits.

Planners say it is a major part of efforts to revitalize the Brookview Heights neighborhood.

Other features include greenspace and a community resources center and innovation hub.

In 2009, Bowen Homes became the last of Atlanta’s housing projects to be demolished after years as a hub of crime and drug activity. The 74 acre site near I-285 and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway has been vacant since.

Federal funds, grants, and bonds will help finance the project.

