Atlanta Hawks release schedule for 2024-25 season

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Tre Mann #23 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have released their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Atlanta will open its regular season on Oct. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.

Unlike most seasons, the Hawks will not play a home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Instead, the team will play a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks’ major move this offseason was trading former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for young guard Dyson Daniels, veteran forward Larry Nance and two future first-round picks.

Murray will make his return on Dec. 2.

The team will finish its season at home against the Orlando Magic on April 13, 2025.

To view the full schedule, click here.

