Atlanta Hawks promote Onsi Saleh to new general manager

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have announced they have fired general manager Landry Fields on Monday afternoon.

Onsi Saleh has been promoted to the new general manager, according to Atlanta Hawks officials.

“We have announced that we will begin the search for a President of Basketball Operations and have hired Sportsology Group, a leading provider of strategic advisory and operational support in the sports industry, to direct the process,” the Hawks announced on social media.

The Hawks finished 40-42 in the 2024 regular season and missed the playoffs after two losses in the play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat respectively.