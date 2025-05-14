Atlanta first responders to hold emergency drill at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police, Atlanta Fire Rescue, and Grady EMS are teaming up for a realistic emergency training exercise in the heart of downtown, near the Georgia Aquarium.

The simulation, which runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., will include SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, and actors who may appear badly injured, all part of a planned scenario to help first responders train for high-risk situations.

“You may see people that look like they have been injured. It is all a part of the training,” said Chata Spikes, head of public affairs for the Atlanta Police Department. “You might not necessarily hear loud noises, but if you do, it is very likely related to the training.”

While police have not disclosed the exact nature of the simulation, Spikes said it could involve a range of scenarios. “It may be a variety of scenarios ranging from an active shooter, to a shooter who may be contemplating suicide.”

The exercise is being held at the Georgia Aquarium, not at the city’s new Public Safety Training Center because officials say a real location provides a more immersive and valuable environment. “Going to a real location allows us to get acquainted with the facility,” Spikes explained.

A similar active shooter drill took place at the aquarium four years ago.

As part of today’s operation, Baker Street NW near the aquarium will be closed to cars and pedestrians from 4 to 11 p.m. Residents and visitors are urged not to be alarmed by the visible emergency response or simulated injuries.

Officials stress that this is only a drill and part of ongoing efforts to keep Atlanta prepared for a variety of emergencies.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story