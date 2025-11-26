Atlanta fire officials share safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA — As families prepare for Thanksgiving meals and holiday gatherings, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is offering safety reminders to help keep the season accident-free.

Deputy Fire Chief James McElmore says fire safety starts in the kitchen, especially for anyone frying a turkey this year. He urges residents to fry outdoors only, keep the fryer on a flat surface, and make sure the turkey is fully thawed before cooking.

“Deep fryers should be at least 10 feet from your home or your building,” McElmore said. “Never overfill the oil level and completely turn off burners immediately if oil begins to smoke.” He says it’s also important to remember that water and oil do not mix, and combining them can lead to a major fire.

McElmore also recommends checking all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors before putting together your holiday meal. “We encourage everyone to test their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors,” he said. “We just had a time change so everyone should have changed or checked their battery in their smoke alarm. We do it twice a year for safety.”

Fire prevention isn’t the only concern during the holidays. McElmore says holiday stress can lead to a rise in domestic violence, and he wants the community to know that fire stations across Atlanta serve as designated safe places.

“Because of holiday stress, domestic violence increases,” he said. “Our safe spot program turns Atlanta fire stations into safe spaces.” McElmore says the program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers help, safety, and resources to anyone who needs to get out of a dangerous situation.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue hopes these reminders will help residents stay safe throughout the holiday season.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.