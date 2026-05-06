Atlanta Fire Department adds new pumping engines to fleet

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is adding new equipment to help firefighters respond to emergencies across the city.

The Atlanta Fire Department said five new Spartan pumping engines have arrived and are now being outfitted with equipment and safety systems.

Crews are currently installing and mounting electronics on the vehicles as part of the final preparation process.

Officials said each engine is being tested to ensure it meets operational standards before entering service.

The department said the new trucks represent a significant investment in public safety resources and fire response capabilities.

Once fully operational, officials said the engines will help improve response times and strengthen coverage across Atlanta’s neighborhoods.