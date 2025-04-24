Atlanta Film Festival kicks off with focus on Georgia’s growing film scene

ATLANTA — The 49th Annual Atlanta Film Festival kicks off today, with more Georgia filmmakers and stories in the spotlight than ever before.

Executive Director Christopher Escobar says the festival has steadily grown in stature over the years, with this year’s lineup reflecting the rise of locally connected films. “The amount of Georgia films that are not just shot here but then in some cases set here or owned here, that is a different mile marker,” he said.

Running through May 4, the festival includes screenings, events, and surprises for attendees. Under Escobar’s leadership, the festival has expanded significantly, now drawing around 25,000 attendees. A virtual component added during the pandemic has helped extend its reach.

Escobar points to the festival’s track record in supporting talent, referencing filmmaker Spike Lee, who has publicly credited the Atlanta Film Festival as a key factor in launching his career.

Festival winners now receive over $100,000 in cash and prizes, and the event is recognized as an Academy Award qualifier in three categories: Live Action Short, Animated Short, and Documentary Short.

Escobar, who has led the festival for over 15 years, emphasized the increasing role of Atlanta-area creatives in this year’s selected films, calling it a sign of the city’s thriving filmmaking community.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story