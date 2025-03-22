Atlanta entrepreneur inspires others with women empowerment, feminine energy book

ATLANTA — An Atlanta entrepreneur and Feminine Energy Dating and Relationship Coach is celebrating Women’s History Month with the release of her new book about feminine energy and women empowerment.

“Feminine Energy 101: Unleash Your Inner Power as a Woman - Your 30 Day Guide” book (Micah Kiyo)

Earlier this month, Micah Kiyo released her first book titled “Feminine Energy 101: Unleash Your Inner Power as a Woman - Your 30 Day Guide.” It is described as a 30-day, step-by-step guide for women to learn how to be more feminine and improve their lifestyles. It also has room for journal entries, she said.

The inspiration for the book was Kiyo’s personal experiences of a failed marriage and transforming it into a journey of healing, empowerment and self discovery.

“I had a failed marriage,” she said. “I was previously with my husband for 10 years. After we got divorced, I realized it wasn’t all his fault. I looked inwards to figure out what I contributed to the situation. Then, it became this huge rabbit hole once I figured out I was wrong about how I was living my life. I was in my masculine energy.”

The messaging in her book is simple: embracing your feminine energy, and women empowerment.

“This book is dedicated to every single women that feels like they want true love and connection but it is just out of reach. That’s how I used to feel,” she continued. “This book is dedicated to those women. If they take their time and read one page a day for 30 days and apply what’s in the book, they will have their hearts desires. Their whole world will change.”

Kiyo says she learned, studied and researched feminine energy and it transformed her life and relationships.

“I was able to attract a high value man and a really healthy relationship for the first time,” she said. “It can happen for everyone. Women becoming more feminine is the key to healing families. In my opinion, men will become more masculine if women become more feminine.”

For the past five years, Kiyo has worked at Grillz By Scotty owned by Scotty ATL where she designs grillz.

“It’s the best company to work for,” Kiyo said. “What I love the most about the company is Scotty is a great leader. The culture that he has developed holds us accountable. Everyone on the team is holistic and we’re working on ourselves. It is a pretty fun job.”

The majority of the team at Grillz By Scotty are women and she enjoys being around other dope women.

“Women tapping into their feminine energy is one of the most powerful things and empowering things that women can do. Our culture praises women for being independent and doing everything and competing with men. The truth is, women can change the world by tapping into her vulnerability and being honest about her feelings which is what feminine energy is rooted in.”

Kiyo says the small moments is what inspires her.

“Moments to live for. They can be the smallest moments that feel like magic. Those are the moments that make me happy and fulfilled,” she said.

She offered words of encouragement for anyone chasing their dreams.

“My advice is to slow down, take the pressure off of yourself, and be in the moment so that you can authentically navigate life,” she said. “If you have a desire to pursue something, I think you should go for it. A no might get you one step closer to whatever your yes is.”

To purchase the book, click here.