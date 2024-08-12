Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery, brought in by Mexican cartel

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state by a Mexican drug cartel in the largest meth bust on record.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to DEA agents, who said a cartel recently smuggled the massive load across the border in a 16-wheeler.

The DEA got information that led to the State Farmer’s Market in Clayton County.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery,” DEA Agent Robert Murphy said. “It was hiding in the celery. Obviously we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store.”

The drugs are valued at $3 million.