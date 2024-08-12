Local

Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery, brought in by Mexican cartel

By WSBTV

$3 million in meth seized

By WSBTV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state by a Mexican drug cartel in the largest meth bust on record.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to DEA agents, who said a cartel recently smuggled the massive load across the border in a 16-wheeler.

The DEA got information that led to the State Farmer’s Market in Clayton County.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery,” DEA Agent Robert Murphy said. “It was hiding in the celery. Obviously we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store.”

The drugs are valued at $3 million.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!