Atlanta crime report shows overall drop, but some violent crimes rise

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has released new crime statistics for the first four months of the year, revealing a mixed picture of public safety in the city.

Overall crime is down 11% compared to the same period last year. However, while there’s been progress in some areas, several categories of violent crime are on the rise.

According to the data, murders have dropped by 23%, signaling improvement in one of the city’s most serious offenses. But rapes are up 24%, aggravated assaults have increased by 8%, and robberies have jumped by 26%.

In response, Mayor Andre Dickens reiterated his commitment to public safety, stating he wants Atlanta to be the safest major city in America.

Despite the mixed numbers, city leaders say they remain committed to reducing crime and making long-term improvements in public safety.