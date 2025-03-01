Local

Atlanta community calls for justice after deadly double shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff, Ashley Simmons, and Miles Montgomery
Jonesboro tire shooting (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — The Atlanta community is calling for justice after two men were shot and killed near JMR Tire Shop in southeast Atlanta on Thursday.

Investigators believe the shooting near JMR Tire Shop stemmed from a dispute that escalated into violence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead. A second man was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. A third man, who was unharmed, is believed to be the son of the tire shop owner—one of the two men killed.

The identities of the victims and the man being questioned by police has not been released.

Neighbor Cleedette Jordan described the shop owner as a generous man and calls for justice.

“Whoever did this, they need to be caught because this man would’ve given you the shirt off his back,” she said.

This remains an active investigation.

