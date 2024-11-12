Atlanta City Council considering substantial raises to salaries for some elected officials

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council’s Elected Officials Compensation Commission made recommendations just over a week ago to increase the salaries of multiple elected officials.

The increases range from just over 30% higher for the mayor to nearly 160% for the Board of Education’s chairperson.

According to documents from the city council meeting on Nov. 4, here are the current salaries and what the proposed raises would be.

Mayor: Increase from $202,730.00 to $271,000.00 (33.67% increase)

Council President: Increase from $$74,400.00 to $132,500.00 (78% increase)

Members of Council: Increase from $72,360.00 to $127,500.00 (76% increase)

Board of Education Chair: Increase from $31,000.00 to $80,000.00 (158% increase)

Board of Education Vice-Chair: Increase from $30,500.00 to $77,500.00 (154% increase)

Board of Education Members: Increase from $30,000.00 to $70,000.00 (133% increase)

The agenda version of the presentation on salaries from the meeting showed comparisons between the City of Atlanta and similarly sized cities in other areas, as well as data on median home prices in the city as of September.

In the city council documents, the median listing home prices in Atlanta were reported as $398,000, which was down 9.5% from the year before.



