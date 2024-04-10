Atlanta-based Delta unveils boarding changes: Goodbye group names, welcome back zone numbers

ATLANTA — Heads up, if you are flying Delta Air Lines soon. The Atlanta-based airline is updating its boarding process starting next month.

Delta Air Lines announced that it’s bringing back numbered zones after it abandoned the idea in 2019.

“While a simple change, this transition to numbered zones will provide customers more clarity into the boarding sequence and make the boarding process more intuitive—especially for infrequent travelers and/or customers who might face a language barrier at the gate,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

“Numbered zones will also align more closely with our joint venture and international partners, providing international customers a more simplified, consistent experience when traveling on mixed-metal itineraries,” the spokesperson added.

Delta started calling passengers by category names in 2019, but now passengers will have assigned zones, numbered one through eight, printed on boarding passes. Here’s how the groups will work, according to a new chart released by Delta.

Zone 1 will be for pre-boarding, active military, Delta One or First Class customers. Those who have Diamond Medallions and Delta Premium Select status will be in Zone 2, along with customers traveling with car seats and strollers.

Zone 3 is designated for Delta Comfort +, with Sky Priority members going into Zone 4. The main cabin customers will be assigned either Zone 5, Zone 6 or Zone 7 with basic economy customers assigned in Zone 8.

A Delta spokesperson called the updated zones a small change, but one that the airline believes will make the boarding process less stressful for the customers and agents.

Zones 1-4 will use the Sky Priority lane and Zones 5-8 will use the General Boarding lane. The updated boarding branding will go into effect on May 1.

