Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A introduces first cookbook

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever cookbook.

The digital cookbook is titled “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table”.

It includes 26 simple recipes for breakfast, dinners, desserts and more.

The digital cookbook features recipes and stories from nonprofits participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which helps give leftover food to those in need.

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Some former menu items like coleslaw and chicken salad are also featured in the digital cookbook.

To view the FULL digital cookbook, click here.

