Atlanta-based CDC data shows birthrate across the U.S. remains near record low

ATLANTA — The nation’s birthrate remains near a record low, according to new data from Atlanta-based CDC officials.

In 2024, birthrates increased by just one percent from a record low in recorded in 2023.

CDC officials say the fertility rate is at 1.6 births per woman which is under the 2.1 needed to keep the population of the nation steady.

Experts say low birth rates could have a negative impact on the economy, with fewer younger workers around to support the growing senior population across the United States.

“Findings are based on all birth records received and processed by NCHS for calendar year 2024 as of February 4, 2025, and these records represent nearly 100% of registered births occurring in 2024 (99.92%),” CDC experts say.