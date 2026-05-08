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Atlanta-based CDC activates emergency center amid hantavirus investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters is seen in Atlanta.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its Emergency Operations Center as officials continue monitoring concerns surrounding hantavirus infections.

The Atlanta-based CDC reportedly classified the activation at a Level 3, the agency’s lowest level of activation.

The CDC’s activation system has three levels, with Level 1 being the most severe and Level 3 being the least severe. The agency activates the Emergency Operations Center during public health emergencies to coordinate resources and information.

Three people connected to a cruise ship have now died from suspected hantavirus infections.

Officials say two people in Georgia are currently being monitored. So far, there are no signs of illness.



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