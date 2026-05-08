Atlanta-based CDC activates emergency center amid hantavirus investigation

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its Emergency Operations Center as officials continue monitoring concerns surrounding hantavirus infections.

The Atlanta-based CDC reportedly classified the activation at a Level 3, the agency’s lowest level of activation.

The CDC’s activation system has three levels, with Level 1 being the most severe and Level 3 being the least severe. The agency activates the Emergency Operations Center during public health emergencies to coordinate resources and information.

Three people connected to a cruise ship have now died from suspected hantavirus infections.

Officials say two people in Georgia are currently being monitored. So far, there are no signs of illness.