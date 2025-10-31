Atlanta among cities seeing sharpest rise in child care costs

ATLANTA — Child care costs are climbing faster than inflation across the South; and Atlanta is feeling the strain more than most major cities, according to a new study from the Bank of America Institute.

The report finds Atlanta ranks third among major U.S. cities for the largest increases in child care expenses, with monthly payments up about 4%. Researchers say the cost of care is now rising one-and-a-half times faster than overall inflation.

The study also suggests that soaring prices are prompting some parents to leave the workforce entirely, choosing to stay home with their children rather than pay for child care.