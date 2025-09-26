Atlanta airport makes top 10 list of most stressful airports

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport makes the top 10 list of the most stressful airports, according to rankings from the CBD company, Mood.com.

Atlanta’s airport is listed at #10, despite the sheer volume of passengers that pass through every day. Also, trying to navigate the large network of terminals and gates can be a headache, as well.

CBS News Deborah Rodriguez reports Colorado’s Aspen/Pitkin Airport has been named the most stressful airport in the country.

It scores a 4.95 out of 10, with almost 9% of its flights canceled and averaged departure delays, topping 45 minutes.

Rodriguez says Tiny Water Town International in upstate New York is the second most stressful with an overall score of 4.68 and an 8.8% flight cancellation rate.