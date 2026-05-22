Atlanta added to list of airports accepting travelers from countries tied to Ebola outbreak

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been added to the list of airports allowed to receive passengers who have recently traveled through countries at the center of the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The updated federal order allows airline passengers traveling to the United States who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days to land in Atlanta and Houston.

The changes take effect at midnight in Atlanta.

Atlanta and Houston are both scheduled to host matches involving Congo’s national soccer team during next month’s World Cup.