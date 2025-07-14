Athens-Clarke County sheriff to address jail safety following inmate deaths

ATHENS, GA — Athens-Clarke County Sheriff John Williams is expected to address the public in an upcoming press conference following a series of inmate deaths at the county jail.

Authorities say three inmates have died so far this year, with several others hospitalized, prompting growing concern about safety and oversight at the facility.

Sheriff Williams says he will provide updates on the ongoing investigations into the deaths and outline steps being taken to improve conditions and prevent further incidents.

The press conference is expected to focus on transparency, accountability, and new measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of individuals in custody.

This is a developing story.