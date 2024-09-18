Aspiring artists, students learned about music law during workshop at iconic Patchwerk Studios

ATLANTA – A monthly workshop series featuring top music professionals teaching about music law and the music industry was held at the iconic Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

According to owner Curtis Daniel, Patchwerk Studios has held these workshop series once a month on a Saturday to help those artists, creatives and aspiring musicians learn about the business of the music industry.

Daniel has been the owner of Patchwerk Studios for more than 20 years and has been a part of the iconic studios for 30 years.

“I’m always big on education,” said Daniel. “I value education. On the business owner side, its easier for me to do business with people who are knowledgeable. The business model was to educate and empower artists worldwide.”

According to the website, Patchwerk Studios is a full-service recording and entertainment media production facility that offers recording, mixing, mastering, label services, digital distribution, graphic design, consultations and private events.

The 75-minute workshop held at Patchwerk Studios on Saturday featured Tiffany Ballard to talk about music law.

“This workshop had a lot of people who asked legal questions, and they don’t have the money to pay an entertainment attorney to ask those questions,” Daniel said.

Recent Georgia State University graduates Adammah Reynolds and Vincent Reynolds joined the workshop and said they are grateful to network and learn from so many knowledgeable people in the industry. Vincent Reynolds said he learned how to write up a contract in the business.

Georgia Tech student Jeet Aimani said he’s also happy for the opportunities to learn about how law works in the music industry.

According to Daniel, there is usually a crowd of about 35-40 people at the workshops. During the first 45-50 minutes, there is an interview, and they later hold a Q&A and networking session.

Hundreds of artists in hip-hop and other genres have graced Patchwerk Studios over the years including T.I., Ludacris, Jeezy, DJ Drama, Lil Wayne, Drake, 50 Cent, Beyonce, Destiny’s Child, Bun B, and more.

“It really means a lot when we get an opportunity to work on these big artists’ first albums because that first album is really going to set the course for their careers,” Daniel said. “The fact that they trust us with that first album, it means a lot.”

Among the hip-hop legends who worked on their first albums at Patchwerk Studios are Ludacris, T.I., 50 Cent, and Jeezy. Daniel said it is special to see the artists and producers evolve over the years and continue to be successful years later.

“We will forever be a part of their sound. Atlanta is where it starts because it is the land of opportunities. We want to make sure our artists, producers and musicians are educated,” he said.

Daniel set up a donation page to help sponsor kids to go to the workshop. The sponsorship is only $45. Next year, Daniel said they plan to do a fundraising campaign to raise enough money for every workshop for every student throughout the year.

“I want to thank Walt Cusick for sponsoring me to come to this event today,” Adammah Reynolds said. “I was able to talk to an entertainment lawyer. They taught us a lot about business and we got the opportunity to network with each other.”

“I learned a lot about things to know as an artist or producer and how to reach out to that attorney to make that first step,” said Aimani. “If you’re ever looking for anything music related or industry related, I definitely recommend you to come to the workshop.”