Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Clayton County.

Clayton County police, with assistance from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Joshua Clinton in connection with a shooting that occurred June 19 in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road.

“Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division, detectives identified Joshua Clinton as a suspect in the case,” Clayton County police said. “Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between multiple individuals that escalated into a violent confrontation.”

Investigators said they have also linked Clinton to a separate shooting that occurred after the teen’s death.

Clinton was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

Police officials say Clinton faces the following charges:

Murder

Aggravated assault

Reckless conduct

Cruelty to children

Contributing to the deprivation of a child resulting in serious injury or death

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Battery

Tampering with evidence

Discharging a firearm near a public roadway

The investigation remains active and ongoing.