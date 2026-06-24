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Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Clayton County

By Miles Montgomery
Handcuffs and fingerprints card on the white table. Crime investigation concept.
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By Miles Montgomery

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Clayton County.

Clayton County police, with assistance from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Joshua Clinton in connection with a shooting that occurred June 19 in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road.

“Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division, detectives identified Joshua Clinton as a suspect in the case,” Clayton County police said. “Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between multiple individuals that escalated into a violent confrontation.”

Investigators said they have also linked Clinton to a separate shooting that occurred after the teen’s death.

Clinton was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

Police officials say Clinton faces the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Reckless conduct
  • Cruelty to children
  • Contributing to the deprivation of a child resulting in serious injury or death
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Battery
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Discharging a firearm near a public roadway

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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