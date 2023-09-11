Are you middle class in Georgia? Here’s how much you have to make to qualify

ATLANTA — Are you in the American middle class?

Since inflation has surged in the last few years, a lot of people are finding their bank accounts stretched thin.

According to inflation data aggregator Truflation, the middle class is capturing a lower share of income than people in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

But who actually qualifies as being in the middle class?

The Pew Research Center has calculated the minimum annual income in each state to be considered middle class.

In Georgia, to be considered middle class, you need to be making a minimum of $65,364 to support a family of four and remain middle class.

Hawaii is the most expensive state, requiring an income of $82,630 to be considered middle class. In Alabama and Arkansas, you only have to be making $51,798 to be considered middle class.

