APS seeks public feedback on possible school closures and consolidations

ATLANTA — Families have new opportunities this week to weigh in as Atlanta Public Schools refines its long-range facilities plan, which could include school closures, consolidations, and expanded academic offerings.

Consulting firm HPM, hired by APS to evaluate overcrowded and underutilized buildings, has released updated scenarios after the first round of community input. The options range from enhancing certain high schools with specialized programs in the arts or health care to consolidating schools to balance enrollment.

“Our real focus is around high school investments for underenrolled schools,” HPM said in a presentation this week. “We want to create a school of the arts and a career academy that focuses on accelerated diploma programs.”

Officials stressed that no final decisions have been made. “Over the next few weeks we’ll be walking community by community, school by school, to make sure we’re communicating with staff and with communities as we head to the November 1 read to the board,” an HPM spokesperson said.

The district says the goal is to use facilities more efficiently so more resources can go directly to teachers, students, and programs rather than buildings.

Virtual meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at noon. Parents can pre-register online to participate. Final recommendations are expected to go before the APS board in November, with a possible vote in December.