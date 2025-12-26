Apartment fire in metro Atlanta displaces 13 people on Christmas Day

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth broke out on Christmas Day, displacing 13 people.

Gwinnett County Fire spokesperson Ryan McGiboney says it was an accidental fire, according to their investigations and talking to residents.

“It appears that someone was cooking on a second-story balcony when the fire started,” reports McGiboney. “They tried to put it out the fire, but unfortunately it was just spreading too fast.”

No one was injured or killed at the MAA Pleasant Hill apartments in the incident. Two apartments were severely damaged by fire and water.

American Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Atlanta Chapter are working with the families, 10 adults and three children, affected by fire damage in their homes.

Fire officials remind residents that cooking should never be done on apartment balconies and that they should always have working smoke alarms in the home.