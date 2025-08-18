Apartment fire in Austell displaces families, investigation underway

AUSTELL, GA — At least two families are searching for new housing after an early morning apartment fire in Austell.

The blaze broke out at a complex on Riverside Parkway, not far from Six Flags Over Georgia. Residents say they woke up to smoke and flames coming from a first-floor unit.

Cobb County firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further. However, two additional units were damaged during the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.