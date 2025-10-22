Local

Annual turnover in Lake Lanier-Chattahoochee River System causes change in water flavor, smell

By WSB Radio News Staff
Water Faucet
ATLANTA — Some good news for residents of north Fulton County who have noticed a change in the smell and taste of the drinking water recently.

A statement from the Public Works Department says it is due to annual turnover in the Lake Lanier-Chattahoochee River system.

It is a natural, seasonal process, and higher than usual levels of two different compounds in the water are causing some to experience an earthy or musty smell and taste.

They do not pose any risk to human health, and the statement reiterates that the county’s water meets or exceeds all state and federal standards.

