Angel Reese traded to Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream have acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese in a trade with the Chicago Sky, according to reports.

The deal sends Reese to Atlanta in exchange for multiple future draft picks, including first-round selections.

According to ESPN, the Dream will send first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 to Chicago as part of the trade, along with a pick swap.

Reese, a standout forward, has quickly emerged as one of the league’s top young players and earned All-Star honors early in her career.

The former LSU star is known for her rebounding and impact on the court.

According to ESPN, Reese averaged a double-double and was among the league leaders in rebounding.

The move brings Reese to Atlanta as the team prepares for the upcoming WNBA season.