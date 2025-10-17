Local

American Red Cross of Georgia volunteers travel to Alaska to aid typhoon recovery

By WSB Radio News Staff
American Red Cross FLINT, MI - JANUARY 21: American Red Cross volunteers deliver bottled water to homes on January 21, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. The Red Cross is supporting state and county efforts to bring water to every household in the city. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images) (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Four disaster-trained volunteers from the American Red Cross of Georgia are traveling to Alaska to assist with recovery efforts following a powerful typhoon that devastated several coastal villages.

Evacuees are being transported nearly 500 miles from their homes to Anchorage, where the Red Cross is coordinating with state, tribal, and local officials to provide critical support.

The relief efforts include shelter, food, emergency supplies, emotional support, and health services for those affected by the storm.

Officials say the deployment is part of a larger ongoing response to help communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the typhoon.

