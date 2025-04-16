Local

American Cancer Society launches program offering support to cancer patients and their caregivers

By WSB Radio News Staff
St. Jude care extends beyond cancer, mental health expert says
Body and mind: St. Jude care extends beyond cancer
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The American Cancer Society launched a new pilot program to offer more support to cancer patients and their caregivers here in metro Atlanta.

Babs Williams, the program manager of ACS Empower, says the program is free and open to anyone in the metro area who’s going through cancer as well as caregivers and family members.

“Through ACS Empower, we are offering classes led by people with expertise to help everyone access important information during treatment.”

An open house was hosted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hope Lodge in Decatur on Wednesday.

