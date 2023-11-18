AMBER Alert issued for ‘child abduction emergency’ in southwest Georgia

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a child who was abducted out of Moultrie.

Colquitt County sheriff officials say that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert Friday at 11:04 p.m.

As of 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officials confirmed that the alert is still active.

According to the alert, the vehicle involved in the “child abduction emergency” is a 2003 Ford F-250 with Florida license #KTUJ32.

Authorities did not provide additional information regarding where in Moultrie the child was taken and any possible suspects.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The GBI has been contacted for more information but has not given a response.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.