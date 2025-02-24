Local

Alpharetta police officers file discrimination claims against city

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ALPHARETTA — Over the past five years, seven former officers and one current officer of the Alpharetta Police Department have filed discrimination claims against the city, alleging violations based on race, age, and sex.

According to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the claims submitted to the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), represent the largest number of such allegations among small to medium-sized police departments.

Alpharetta officials have denied the allegations in each case, including a sexual harassment claim that the city settled for $125,000.

The city has yet to provide further comment on the specific details of each claim.

