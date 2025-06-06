Local

Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ dies after being hit by car in Peachtree City

By Miles Montgomery
Flat Creek Floyd (Peachtree City Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City announced that beloved alligator named Flat Creek Floyd died after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

Police say at 1:30 a.m., Floyd was trying to cross Highway 74 near Whilshire Publix when he was struck by a car who continued to drive off.

“As a result of his injuries and after consulting with medical personnel, it was determined that the best course of action was euthanasia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fayette County Animal Shelter," Peachtree City Police said.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!