Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ dies after being hit by car in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City announced that beloved alligator named Flat Creek Floyd died after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

Police say at 1:30 a.m., Floyd was trying to cross Highway 74 near Whilshire Publix when he was struck by a car who continued to drive off.

“As a result of his injuries and after consulting with medical personnel, it was determined that the best course of action was euthanasia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fayette County Animal Shelter," Peachtree City Police said.