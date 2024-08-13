Local

‘Alert’ declared at Georgia nuclear power plant after fire breaks out

By WSBTV

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — One of Georgia’s nuclear plants has declared an alert, indicating that an event has happened that may have reduced the plant’s safety.

Plant Vogtle which is in Waynesboro, declared the alert at 12 p.m. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has been notified.

Officials with Georgia Power said a fire broke out in an area that was not near the reactors.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

“Our top priority is the safety and health of the public and our employees,” said Plant Vogtle 1&2 Site Vice President John Weissinger. “We will provide more details as soon as they are available, and we will continue to do so until this situation is safely resolved.”

Officials said county and state officials would be prepared for any necessary response and that there is no danger to the public.

Plant Vogtle is a four-unit nuclear power plant located in Burke County, which is below Augusta.

