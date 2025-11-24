AI tools may help shoppers find better deals this holiday season

ATLANTA — A new tool could make holiday shopping a little easier this year, and Georgia State University business marketing professor Denish Shah says the key is using artificial intelligence to guide your gift search.

Shah recommends entering information about who you’re shopping for into an AI system and asking it for gift suggestions, along with where to find the best prices.

Shah says AI can help shoppers cut through marketing noise and focus on actual deals. “Now you can get them to do price comparisons for you. It can send you alerts when prices drop,” he said.

With Black Friday approaching, Shah says AI can also help prevent overspending by allowing users to set strict budgets and request gift ideas within their price range. He adds that these tools can search broadly, from food items to holiday gifts, to helping shoppers find what they need without the hassle.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.