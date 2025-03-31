Agnes Scott College hosts 54th annual Writers’ Festival, Georgia’s longest-running literary event

DECATUR, GA — Agnes Scott College kicks off its 54th annual Writers’ Festival this week, continuing a celebrated tradition that brings together students, authors, and the wider community for a series of literary events and readings.

English Department Chair Robert Meyer-Lee describes the festival as “the oldest continuously running literary festival in Georgia.” The weeklong celebration includes a statewide creative writing contest open to undergraduate and graduate students, student readings, and appearances by acclaimed visiting authors.

This year’s featured authors include Carmen Maria Machado, Agnes Scott alumna Jennifer Bartell Boykin, and Harvard professor and poet Stephanie Burt, who recently gained national attention for her course “Taylor Swift and Her World.” According to Meyer-Lee, Burt expected about 20 students to enroll, but more than 300 signed up.

In addition to author readings, the festival features a literary tea, designed to echo the style of a Jane Austen-era salon. “We’re remaking a kind of Jane Austen era, to talk about literature,” said Meyer-Lee.

Many events throughout the week are open to the public, offering the local community the opportunity to engage with contemporary literature and student voices.

The festival runs through Friday on the Agnes Scott College campus in Decatur.