AFL-CIO rallies Atlanta workers to unionize ahead of Labor Day

ATLANTA — Emotions ran high as the nation’s largest labor union group, the AFL-CIO, brought its “It’s Better in a Union” national bus tour to Atlanta, rallying workers across industries to organize and demand better pay, benefits, and working conditions.

The event, held in partnership with the Atlanta chapter of the AFL-CIO, drew workers from restaurants, healthcare, sanitation, and logistics, many of whom say they’re fed up with corporations profiting while employees struggle to make ends meet.

“We’re doing everything, but we’re not rewarded for what we’re doing,” said Teresa Kennard, a Waffle House employee who spoke during the rally. “We all know there is power in numbers.”

National AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler echoed the frustration among workers and said it’s time to channel that anger into meaningful change. “Yes, people are angry,” she said. “They’re working two and three jobs just to get by. They want to channel that into something that will make change.”

The rally comes as union activity ramps up across Georgia. In Cumming, Teamsters members remain on strike at the Republic Services facility, disrupting trash collection in Alpharetta. Meanwhile, delivery drivers at Kroger’s Forest Park fulfillment center are threatening to walk out this summer if contract negotiations fail.

The AFL-CIO’s national tour aims to inspire and empower workers to unionize ahead of Labor Day. Organizers say the push is about closing the gap between labor and corporate profits and making sure the voices of everyday workers are heard.

The “It’s Better in a Union” bus tour wraps up on Labor Day.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story