Additional charges filed in Hall County child sexual exploitation case

HALL COUNTY, GA — New charges have been filed in a metro Atlanta area child sexual exploitation case.

Hall County authorities say 20-year-old Alex Bohac was arrested in February in a case involving a 14-year-old girl who lives in Texas.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials say after investigators seized several of his electronic devices, they found evidence of more than 12,000 video and screen recordings leading to 25 additional counts.

Police do not believe any of the victims lived in the metro Atlanta area.

The investigation is ongoing.