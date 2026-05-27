Accused shoplifter dies after officer-involved shooter near metro Atlanta mall

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police say a suspected shoplifter has died following an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County police said officers responded to the Town Center at Cobb after reports of a shoplifting in progress around 2 p.m.

Police said an officer on scene approached the accused shoplifting suspect, who then ran away into the mall parking lot. During the encounter, police said the suspect showed a handgun and the officer discharged his service weapon, striking him.

The suspect was given medical aid at the scene and rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

Authorities said the suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

“This incident is understandably concerning for our community, and our thoughts remain with all those affected. We are thankful that no officers were injured and remain committed to transparency and a thorough, independent review as the process moves forward,” Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting, officials added. The investigation will later be forwarded to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

The investigation remains active.

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