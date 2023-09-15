Accused killers of woman found in trunk had burned body, wrapped it in blanket, warrants say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Four of six people arrested for the murder of a woman found dead in the trunk of a car made their first appearance in front of a judge at the Gwinnett County Jail Friday.

Police say the victim was killed after being lured here from South Korea to join a religious group.

Aside from revealing that the accused killers beat and starved the young woman -- who was only about 70 pounds -- warrants also state that the victim’s body was burned, then wrapped up in a blanket, before being placed in the trunk of a car.

Three men, all brothers, and a fourth female family member appeared before a judge at the Gwinnett County Jail Friday morning to hear the charges against them.

“You have tampering with evidence, that’s a felony. False imprisonment, that’s a felony. Felony murder and concealing the death of another,” the judge told the four suspects.

One of the suspects said the family would get them a defense attorney.

Joonhyun Lee, Joonho Lee, Hyunji Lee, and Gawom Lee are all charged with the murder of a woman who came to Gwinnett County from South Korea.

Police say she was lured here to join a religious group called the Soldiers of Christ.

Investigators say the abuse took place over weeks in the basement of a house on Stable Gate. Police photos of the basement appear to block out blood on the floor and show hiking boots and pieces of wood along a wall.

Court documents reveal that before being found this week dead in the trunk of a car, the victim’s body was burned and then wrapped in a blanket.

“She might have been deceased sometime late August, she may have been in the back of the vehicle for a few days,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo, with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say a fifth suspect, Eric Hyun, is the one who drove and then left the car outside a popular Gwinnett County spa.

He has since been arrested and is facing the same charges but is still in the hospital from unrelated injuries.

“At this point, you have no bond,” the judge told the defendants.

The sixth suspect Junyeoug Lee faces the same serious charges but will be in juvenile court because he is only 15 years old.









©2023 Cox Media Group