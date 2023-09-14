5 arrested after discovery of body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested after the discovery of a body in a trunk outside a popular Gwinnett County spa led to a “house of horrors”, where police say the victim was beaten and starved to death.

Channel 2 learned exclusive new details about the case on Thursday.

Investigators said on Tuesday at around 10:50 p.m., someone called to report a body inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar outside of Jeju, a Korean spa and sauna in Duluth.

At the time, investigators couldn’t tell the victim’s gender because of decomposition. Authorities have since confirmed the victim was female.

Channel 2 learned Thursday that four people have been arrested and charged with felony murder, imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing a death. They are identified as Joonhyun Lee, Joonho Lee, Hyunji Lee and Gawon Lee. A 14-year-old juvenile, who has not been identified, was also arrested on murder charges.

We're learning more about what happened in the months leading up to the woman's death.

