AAA study finds alarming rate of drivers ignoring ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ laws

ATLANTA — A new study by AAA found drivers ignoring roadside safety laws and driving dangerously.

According to AAA, “in 2024, 46 emergency responders lost their lives after being struck by vehicles while working roadside incidents, including law enforcement officers, tow truck operators, safety service patrol workers, fire/EMS personnel, and a road service technician.“

The “Slow Down, Move Over” laws are in place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to protect roadside workers and stranded motorists, AAA says.

The study finds that while 64% of drivers either changed lanes or slowed down when passing incident scenes, 36% did neither.

According to Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, “even when I’m out on the roads, I did see drivers moving over. But a big part of the study shows that drivers didn’t slow down. Putting people’s lives and their lives at risk.”

More than 30% of drivers still fail to slow down or move over when they see police or other emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The AAA study recommends more public awareness campaigns and stronger penalties for violators.

“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son, or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for The Auto Club Group. “We need drivers to understand that slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, it’s a life-saving act.”

Waters said it’s not just about moving over, its imperative to slow down.

“If you’re not slowing down with the rest of the traffic, that can possibly cause another accident,” Waiters said.

Waiters adds she thinks that most people in Georgia are aware of the “Slow Down, Move Over” law. She says there are also a lot of signs on the interstates in Georgia that remind drivers to be cognizant of traffic and slow down and move over.

To address this, AAA recommends:

Standardizing laws across states with clearer language and stronger penalties.

Launching emotionally compelling public awareness campaigns using digital platforms, signage, and media.

Enhancing enforcement through high-visibility efforts and educational traffic stops, supported by technology like dashcams and automated systems.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says the fine for violating that law in Georgia can be up to $500.