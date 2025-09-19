Local

93rd North Georgia State Fair underway in Marietta

By WSB Radio News Staff
North Georgia State Fair
By WSB Radio News Staff

The 93rd North Georgia State Fair is underway in Marietta.

It includes rides, circus performers, and bull riding, but fair manager Todd Miller says you can’t forget about the food.

“We have a funnel cake-smash burger. We have Dubai chocolate covered strawberries. We have all your fair staples, but we’re always looking for new and different, unusual foods, and I think that’s one of our driving forces,” Miller said.

There are over 40 different food options to check out.

The fair runs through September 28.

