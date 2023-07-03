Local

92-year-old named Peachtree Road Race’s first-ever Grand Marshal

Peachtree Road Race

The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race is honoring its so-called “Iron Man” this year, making him the race’s first-ever Grand Marshal.

92-year-old Bill Thorn is the only person to have run in every Peachtree Road Race.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Thorn has spent more than 20% of the nation’s Fourths of July taking on the Peachtree, fighting through a sprained ankle and a fight with cancer.

“I guess it was just the drive in me that pushed that, and feeling like I needed to do it,” Thorn told the AJC.

This year, Thorn will ride in the race in a convertible. He will step out to cross the finish line on foot for the 54th time.

“The Lord allowed me to (run 53 Peachtrees), and I feel strongly that he looked over me as I did it,” said Thorn. “It was just time.”


