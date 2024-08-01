9-year-old GA “cowgirl” killed in horseback-riding accident

RESECA, Ga. — A 9-year-old Georgia girl was killed in a horse-riding accident at her north Georgia home last week.

The accident happened in Reseca on July 25. Emily Buddin died at the hospital.

“Her mother as well as local police, fire, and EMS did everything they could to save her, but God had other plans,” a family friend wrote on GoFundMe. “Our lives are shattered and forever changed as well as the lives of everyone who knew and were touched by her and her family.”

Emily would have started fourth grade this year at Tolbert Elementary School.

Buddin participated in barrel racing in her community and was lovingly called a “cowgirl” by her friends and family.

“She will be remembered by many through her purple cowgirl hat and in every rainbow. Enjoy the ride cowgirl we’ll see you soon,” her obituary read.

The community has rallied around the family, raising nearly $8,000 for her funeral service, which is August 1.

