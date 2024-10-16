81-Year-Old Covington woman votes for the first time

COVINGTON, Ga. — After a record-breaking first day of early voting, Channel 2 Action News was at the polls on day two. We heard from voters, old and young, who cast their ballots for the first time.

“I’m 81 today, but Sunday I’ll be 82,” Newton County voter Betty Cartledge told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

Cartledge has seen a lot in her 81 years. But she had never seen the inside of a voting booth, until Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m going to vote for the first time in my life,” Cartledge said.

Cartledge with the help of her niece, Wanda Moore, voted for the first time at a polling location in Covington.

Cartledge said she had never voted before because her husband did not think she should. He died last year.

This year, Cartledge voted.

“I was so young and everything when we got married, I never really thought about it. And then I got old and I thought that it wouldn’t count to vote,” Cartledge explained.

“Everyone is trying to get in, just before the last day and long lines. I was in and out,” said Bryant Hairston, a Newton County voter.

Hairston is also a senior citizen but he is very different from Cartledge.

Hairston said he always votes in every election, no matter how big or small.

“Every election is important, but I had to definitely get in here for this one,” Hairston said.

Cartledge said voting was a great experience.

“It was neat, it was good. If I’m here, I’ll be back again,” Cartledge said.







