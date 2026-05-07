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75-year-old Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in prison in deadly dispute over dog

By WSB Radio News Staff
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By WSB Radio News Staff

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A 75-year-old Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to life in prison after shooting and killing a man following an argument involving a dog, according to Gwinnett County prosecutors.

Officials said Stanley Elliott and 44-year-old Anthony Collins had previously argued after Elliott allegedly tried to strike Collins’ puppies with a metal pole.

Months later in 2021, Collins was walking his Jack Russell terrier in a neighborhood off Riverside Parkway when the two men exchanged words again, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Elliott then shot Collins during the confrontation.

Collins died from his injuries, officials said.

A Gwinnett County jury found Elliott guilty of felony murder.



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