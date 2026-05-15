7 people injured after MARTA bus crashes into ditch in Decatur

DECATUR, GA — Seven people are recovering after a MARTA bus crashed in Decatur Thursday evening.

According to a MARTA spokesperson, the bus was traveling along Holcombe Road near Interstate 285 just before 6 p.m. when the engine began smoking.

Officials say the driver then veered off the road and into a ditch.

There were six passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash. MARTA says all six passengers, along with the driver, suffered injuries and are receiving treatment.

Officials say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Witnesses reported seeing part of the bus catch fire during the incident.

MARTA police and the agency’s safety department are investigating the crash.