7 months after a baby stopped breathing, the Ga. deputies who saved him are taking him home

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies who helped save a baby nearly seven months ago were able to take him home in style.

On June 12, 2023, Oconee Det. Robert Perrin and Sgt. Daniel Ellis received a call about a woman who was prematurely giving birth.

The sheriff’s office said when Perrin and Ellis arrived, they realized the mother had partially given birth to baby Riley.

Authorities said Riley appeared to not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The pair began CPR on Riley while helping to keep Riley’s mother calm until first responders arrived.

Officials believe without Perrin and Ellis’s help, it’s unknown if Riley would have survived.

For their heroic actions, Perrin and Ellis both received the agency’s Life Saving Award.

The deputies along with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office escorted baby Riley home on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Riley and his mother are back at home and doing well.

“I have encouraged the deputies to attend the Emergency Medical Responder course put on by Oconee Fire Rescue. I am happy to say many deputies have received this training,” Sheriff Jame Hale Jr. said.

The sheriff’s office states that Oconee Fire and Medical responders are all volunteers and provide the community with a high level of care, second to none. Hale said Oconee County first responders were also instrumental in helping save Riley’s life, too.