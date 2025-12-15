69-year-old man arrested after SWAT standoff at Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff led to tense moments Sunday at a high-end hotel on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police swarmed the area around the Ritz-Carlton just before noon after receiving a call about a man who was possibly armed inside the hotel and refusing to leave. Officers blocked off surrounding streets and cordoned off sidewalks, preventing both vehicles and pedestrians from accessing the hotel entrance.

Authorities said the area remained shut down for several hours as officers in tactical gear, some carrying long guns, worked to negotiate with the suspect. Police vehicles lined nearby streets while crime scene tape kept people away from the area.

After about five hours of negotiations, police were able to take the man identified as 69-year old Daniel McCall, into custody without incident or injury. The area reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, police evacuated nearby rooms and secured the streets surrounding the building. Swat eventually entered the room, and arrested the suspect without incident. They did not find a gun.

He was charged with theft of services, terroristic threats and obstruction.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.